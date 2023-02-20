Man with 'world's longest tongue' uses it to paint in bizarre This Morning segment

The man with the 'world's longest tongue' has been freaking This Morning viewers out as he showed off his skills - by using it as a paint brush.

Nick Stoeberl, from California, made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for his 10.1 centimetre tongue, and he even managed to paint a picture of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with it, live on air.

As well as painting, Stoeberl say the lengthy limb has been useful for 'making friends' and 'licking food' off his face.

