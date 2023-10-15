ITV daytime show This Morningwas handed another logistical dilemma this week, after presenter Holly Willoughby made an unexpected departure from the programme after 14 years, and now there’s reports show bosses are considering replicating the married couple success of past co-presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

Willoughby previously presented the show alongside Phillip Schofield, but he left This Morning back in May ahead of revealing he had an “unwise, but not illegal” on-off affair with younger male colleague.

She then continued to co-host the show alongside other members of the This Morning presenting team – most often next to Big Brother winner and TV personality Josie Gibson.

However, on Wednesday, Willoughby shared on Instagram that she had informed ITV she would not be returning to the programme.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after the show, it will always belong to the viewers’. It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family,” she wrote.

The news came a week after a 36-year-old man was arrested in Essex over an alleged plot to kidnap Willoughby, with a police guard stationed outside the star’s London home.

Now, with Birmingham Mailreporting a married couple is being eyed up as a replacement for what was Phil and Holly, users on Twitter (now known as X) have had a field day suggesting a pair to take the reins:





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.