The biggest reactions as Phillip Schofield quits This Morning

Phillip Schofield has confirmed he is quitting This Morning.

The presenter will no longer work on the programme alongside co-host Holly Willoughby.

The pair have hosted the show together for 13 years. However, over recent weeks reports emerged claiming that they have a strained relationship and “barely speak” behind the scenes on the ITV daytime show .

It’s been confirmed that Willoughby will remain on This Morning and she’ll be joined by the programme’s other co-hosts.

Schofield said on social media: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

