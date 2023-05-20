The biggest reactions as Phillip Schofield quits This Morning

Phillip Schofield has confirmed he is quitting This Morning.
The presenter will no longer work on the programme alongside co-host Holly Willoughby.
The pair have hosted the show together for 13 years. However, over recent weeks reports emerged claiming that they have a strained relationship and “barely speak” behind the scenes on the ITV daytime show .
It’s been confirmed that Willoughby will remain on This Morning and she’ll be joined by the programme’s other co-hosts.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Schofield said on social media: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.
“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”
Instagram/schofe
Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”
The news has got a lot of people talking on social media – these are some of the biggest reactions.
\u201cme coming out of a lovely afternoon shopping with my phone off to 2 separate texts from people telling me Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning\u201d— char manning \ud83c\udf1f (@char manning \ud83c\udf1f) 1684596179
\u201cTo all those people wanting to take over from Philip Schofield on This Morning: don\u2019t form an orderly queue.\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1684594418
\u201cPhilip Schofield losing his seat wasn't on my #LE23 Bingo\u201d— James McCarthy (@James McCarthy) 1684591695
\u201cNo one:\n\nITV telling Phillip Schofield to get out:\u201d— Shirley Carter\u2019s Pussy (@Shirley Carter\u2019s Pussy) 1684595429
\u201cBREAKING: Phillip Schofield\u2019s replacement on This Morning revealed\u201d— Steven Bonaventure x (@Steven Bonaventure x) 1684592260
\u201cBREAKING NEWS\u2026\u2026.\n\nPhillip Schofield set to be named Spurs manager after stepping down from hosting This Morning \ud83e\udd14\u201d— Alan Elwell (@Alan Elwell) 1684594046
\u201c"Phillip Schofield "\u2026to present\nhas quit his own \nThis Morning" prime time show"\u201d— tina biscuits\ud83c\udf6a (@tina biscuits\ud83c\udf6a) 1684593826
\u201cSchofield quitting This Morning with immediate effect, no final goodbye episode, it\u2019s so bad for him \u201d— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1684592035
\u201cThe next queue that Phillip Schofield will be trying to jump\u201d— Weasel (@Weasel) 1684593300
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.