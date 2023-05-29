'This Morning scandal' compared to a Quentin Tarantino movie as drama continues

Piers Morgan has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding the ITV show This Morning following the abrupt departure of Phillip Schofield and compared the drama to a Quentin Tarantino movie.

The daytime tv show has been rocked by a series of allegations in recent weeks which started with claims that long-term hosts Schofield and Holly Willoughby were no longer talking to each other behind the scenes.

Things came to a head on 20th May when Schofield announced that he would be departing the show after 25 years at the helm.

On May 26th, Schofield then issued a statement stating that he had "lied to his colleagues" and during his time on the show was involved in a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Willoughby then countered this by releasing her own statement which said that it was "hurtful" that she had been lied to as she had questioned Schofield about the relationship rumours.

Rumours have since persisted that the culture on the show was 'toxic' with Dr Ranj Singh saying that he had grown "increasingly worried" during his time on the program.

Schofield has since claimed that there was "no toxicity" on the set of This Morning something that was reiterated on air by stand-in hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Monday's edition of the show.

With the dust still settling on the situation former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said his two cents on the matter.

On Twitter, the 58-year-old wrote: "I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpsed careers."

In case you are unaware, Reservoir Dogs was Tarantino's first movie from 1992 and features a gang of criminals all trying to violently outwit each other after a bank heist goes wrong.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for This Morning and all those involved in the show but we sincerely hope that it isn't anything like the bloody finale of Reservoir Dogs.

That being said if someone did want to direct a movie about the This Morning drama then Tarantino would be our first pick.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.