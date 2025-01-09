Traitors fans have a theory that links all of the contestants - and it's convincing

The Traitors series 3 is well underway and theories about the contestants' game plans are rife - but there's one suggestion doing the rounds online that people say could be plausible - do they all...know each other?

It was announced from the start that Armani and Maia from Essex were actually sisters, and within a week, they've both found themselves banished or murdered from the castle.

As we know it, there are no other relatives playing the game...or are there?

People on TikTok have been picking up on the body language of some of the remaining contestants, and there's even a theory going around that each of the 22 people started on the show are secretly working in a pair that they're related to.





While it might sound outlandish, theorists have explained in detail how they've come to the conclusion, and people are somewhat convinced.

TikToker, Roma.Imi, correctly predicted that Fozia would come back into the game after being kicked off the train in episode one - and sure enough, she made her return last night (8 January).

But that's not all, she also thinks that the 50-year-old from Birmingham has someone very closely-linked to her in there, helping her out.

"She was so happy to get off [the train] because she knew she had a family member in there, and could it be Kas?" she asked viewers.

However, some people pointed out that Fozia and Kas don't have the same accent, making it less likely for them to have family ties.

Suspicions about family relations were also raised between Charlotte and another contestant, suggesting that she could have changed her accent to deter anyone from picking up similarities.

Likewise, Francesca and Jack have been linked because of their "similar" appearances - suggesting that she could secretly be his mum.

"I had a feeling a few days ago that Fran and Jack were related", one person commented, while another person suggested they "knew" as soon as they saw the cast photos.

"I think Lisa is Freddie’s grandmother. She even said it when they first 'met' she said 'I could be your granny'", someone pointed out.

Only time will tell as there's still plenty of episodes left for even more big twists to be uncovered. Watch this space.

