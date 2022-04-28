Russian MP Vitaly Milonov has presented a horrific and homophobic show where contestants have to guess who is gay to earn a cash prize.

The reality series titled I'm Not Gay is centred around eight men who move into a house together in the country. When each episode is concluded, the men vote to eliminate another contestant that they assume is gay.

If they make a correct guess, they then share two million rubles(£21,000). But if the homosexual man is able to evade detection, he wins the prize.

According to The Times, the first episode, which was uploaded to YouTube, Milonov told the contestants the following: "I hope that you will quickly figure out the gay."

After the group of men didn't identify who the LGBT+ member, the politician informed them that they "killed an innocent person."

People on social media have mixed reviews of the show, with many perplexed and intrigued by the show on YouTube. However, Twitter was quick to point out the issues.

One person tweeted.: "Brought to you by Russian Homophobes and the Russian Orthodox Church: hate, lies and stereotypes. Very much like Christian nationalists want to do in the United States #GayFolk #Russia,."

"Hahahahahaha...this can't be real....wait, this is real? The world is so fucked up I can't tell what's comedy anymore," another added.

A third wrote: "When do we just reach the dystopian part of "dystopian future? I think we're there."

Milonov has been known for making incendiary comments, especially about queer people.

In the BBC documentary Reggie Yates' Extreme, Russia – Gay and Under Attack, Milonov was asked whether he believed homosexuals were dangerous, he said: "Homosexuality is disgusting. Homophobia is beautiful and natural."

And in 2014, Milonov spoke out about Apple CEO Tim Cook's homosexuality and told the FlashNerd website that he should be banned from the country.

"What could he [Cook] bring us? The Ebola virus, Aids, gonorrhea? They all have unseemly ties over there. Ban him for life," he said.

Since 1993, homosexuality in Russia has been legal. Unfortunately, LGBT+ people still face social and legal challenges today.

Russia doesn't have any anti-discrimination protections for the LGBT+ community and doesn't prohibit hate crimes based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

