Waterloo Road fans will be thrilled to learn it will be returning to screens – almost seven years after it was axed by the BBC.

The award-winning series in Greater Manchester followed a comprehensive school through an impressive ten series run. It featured many familiar faces in the earlier days of their careers, including Bridgerton stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount and Victoria's Jenna Coleman.

Three of Waterloo Road's original actors Adam Thomas, Angela Griffin and Katie Griffiths, have already been confirmed for the show. They took to Twitter on Monday to make the surprise announcement.



"I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road," Angela Griffin said, promising "amazing storylines" ahead.

"It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim's shoes and I can't wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her.... I'm looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road."

Thomas grinned: "I'm so excited to go back to where it all started! Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true.

"I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love! I can't wait to see some old faces and some new. I know this series is going to be the best one yet…"

Griffiths added: "I am incredibly excited to be returning to Waterloo Road – loved by all who make and watch it!

"Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again. I can't wait to see what stories unfold!"

Griffin, 45, will return as Kim Campbell who has stepped up from the head of pastoral to headteacher of the school, Thomas, 33, will reprise his role as Donte Charles and Griffiths, 32, is back as Chlo Charles.





Taking to Instagram with a snap of the pair, the Leeds born actor wrote: "The news is finally out!!! Donte and Chloe are back!! @kaytgriff ❤️ @waterlooroad coming soon… @bbc @bbciplayer #waterlooroad."

"Big news! I'm going back to school!" Griffiths added. "I'm so so excited to be returning to @waterlooroad reunited with @adamthomas21 and @theangelagriffin and loads of new faces yet to be revealed. Coming to @bbciplayer later this year. #waterlooroad."

Naturally, fans were ecstatic about the blast from the past.





Waterloo Road is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.