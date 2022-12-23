Sports reporter forced to broadcast from snowstorm and his snark was off the charts

An Iowa sports broadcaster was not very happy when he was asked to report the weather from the middle of a snowstorm, and his report is now going viral.

Mark Woodley, the sports reporter for KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa, was tasked with reporting on the incoming blizzard during the morning show on Thursday.

Out of his element, and heat, Woodley made several chirps at the newsroom for forcing him to face the blizzard.

"I normally do sports, everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind, and the snow, and the cold and tell other people not to do the same," Woodley said in his report.

"I didn't even realize there was a 3 in the morning until today," he said at one point.

Wearing a black puffer coat zipped up to his neck, Woodley appeared visibly angry and cold in multiple clips of the report.

"This is a really long show, tune in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier," Woodley said.

Clips of the reporter went viral on social media, racking up 4.6 million views by Friday morning.

"How do I get that storm chaser 7 dude, I feel like Clint got the better end of that deal you know that thing is heated the outdoor is currently not heated," Woodley said referring to the Storm Chaser car.

Woodley continued to report about the freezing temperatures, snow, ice, and wind all morning until the sun rose.

People online found the sports reporter turned pseudo-weather reporter's rant hysterical.

Some fellow sports reporters feared their newsrooms would make them stand in the cold as well given how viral Woodley's report went.

"Can I go back to my regular job, I'm pretty sure, Ryan, that you guys added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me," Woodley said.

