SNL UK: 9 reactions to Saturday Night Live’s long-awaited UK premiere

“Live from London, it’s Saturday night” was shouted for the first time last night, when the UK version of the renowned US sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live launched on Sky One – and to much acclaim by viewers, judging by the reaction on social media.

Hosted by American actor Tina Fey, with performances from Wet Leg, the first episode saw a sketch around David Attenborough hosting a “last supper” with late British icons; comedians Ania Magliano and Paddy Young take on ‘Weekend Update’ hosting duties; and UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer struggling to make a phone call to US president Donald Trump in the ‘cold open’.

Played by George Fouracres, ‘Starmer’ despaired: “I just want to keep [Trump] happy, Lammy. You don’t understand him like I do. I can change him.

“I’ll try anything. I’ll do anything – except take a stand.”

Finally picking up the phone to Trump, Fouracres’ Starmer went on to say: “I know how badly you want to start World War Three, and that’s great, we should absolutely do that, but we can’t be a part of it.

“You can however use the naval bases whenever you want. Me basa su basa.”

And the whole show has received widespread praise and support on X/Twitter, with News UK producer Chuck Thomas branding it “a masterclass in live television”.

Thomas Ridgewell, known online as “TomSka” and the creator of the asdfmovie animated series, praised one sketch with the introduction “I’m David Attenborough and it can’t be long now”, adding it “f***ing bodied me”:

That same sketch saw cast member Jack Shep impersonate Princess Diana, with one popular tweet demanding a “BAFTA for this icon”:

Big names from the world of entertainment also enjoyed it, with The Rest is Entertainment co-host and former House of Games star Richard Osman confirming he was “loving it”:

And presenter Richard Bacon said he thought the sketches he had seen were “great”:

Comedian Stevie Martin said the first episode was “a hit”:

While one X/Twitter user stressed that the show is “vital” for live music, sketch comedy and “new faces”, with “barely any” shows doing this:

Another acknowledged that while it “perhaps needs to find its feet and figure out what works”, they added it “finally feels like we’re getting a ‘modern’ show that taps into UK culture similar to the likes of [Harry Hill’s] TV Burp”:

But not everyone was convinced, as journalist Josh Kaplan said it was a “tough watch”:

Whatever you make of it, SNL UK continues on Sky One next week, with The Fall star Jamie Dornan hosting and Wolf Alice as the musical performer.

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