Last night (May 16) was the series finale of Saturday Night Live UK, where viewers have been showing some love for certain national treasures who made cameo appearances in the latest episode.

In one live sketch titled, "Looking Theroux The Mirror" saw cast member Larry Dean dressed up as Louis Theroux and did an uncanny impression of the documentary maker.

“I’m Louis Theroux, the pespectical documentarian who makes documentaries about difficult subjects like cults, prisons, and Ann Widdecombe. I’ve had tapas with the Tiger King and done karaoke with the KKK," Dean said as Theroux.

We then saw Dean talking into a pseudo-mirror at another Theroux (played by Al Nash) - but they weren't the only two Theroux at the opposite end of the room, host and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa was dressed up as Theroux in the same wig and shirt.

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Tapping into Theroux's persona, they all used phrases associated with him such as "Can I say that? Is that fair to say?” and “Are you finding this awkward?”

The three then came together to say, “It was in that moment we had a noise complaint," there was then a knock at the door where the real Louis Theroux appeared, receiving huge cheers and applause from the audience.

“I’m sorry to be a bother, but you’re actually being quite loud. Is that fair to say?” the man himself asked as then they questioned each other.

Altogether the four said, “I learned a lot on my trip to the Travel Lodge. Over the course of the weekend, the Louis’ and I swapped many stories and much saliva. Yes, we had a four-way tongue kiss."

“I was too bashful to ask reception for water. So, I ravaged my way through those tiny UHD milks and I hurt all eight of my thumbs opening the packets. Is that right? Is that fair to say?”

Viewers took to social media to share their excitement about the sketch and Theroux's cameo.

One person said, "This Louis Theroux sketch is so good hahah."











"ACTUAL LOUIS THEROUX APPEARANCE???!!!!" a second person exclaimed.





A third person added, "It’s still so mad to me that they actually got Louis Theroux."





"That Louis Theroux sketch might just be the best one of the series. I was cackling like a loon. Was that fair to say?" a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "Louis Theroux interviewing Louis Theroux in a mirror at Travelodge."





But the cameos didn't stop there as during the Weekend Update segment, Ayoade Bamgboye shared some tips and tricks on how to manage your personal finance - debt? Just numbers. HMRC? Just letters, or find a man with an old money name, break into his house and sell his things - including his children- on Facebook Marketplace.

Not convinced? "Let's get a second opinion," said Bamgboye, and that's when the Money Saving Expert himself, Martin Lewis appeared.

"Your heart is in the right place," Lewis tells Bamboye, "But I can't condone this advice. You should not sell children on Facebook Marketplace - Vinted is way more lucrative."

On social media, viewers shared their delight at Martin Lewis's cameo in the episode.

One person said, "MARTIN LEWIS MONEY SAVING EXPERT???!!!!!! HUGE MOMENT!!!!!!!"









"They got Martin Lewis money saving expert hahah this is EVERYTHING," a second person wrote.













A third person added, "I know Ayoade Bamgboye is losing her mind right now being in the same room as Martin Lewis money saving expert."









"Martin Lewis AND Louis Theroux cameos, and they say Britain has no culture."

And how can we forget the legend that is Mr Blobby who appeared in a hilariously sinister sketch with host Ncuti Gatwa. Viewers showed some love for the spotty figure and said they knew this day would come where Blobby would make an SNL UK appearance.

One person said, "How do you even begin to explain to someone who didn’t grow up in the UK during the 90s and 2000s what this f***a** polka dot monstrosity is."





"Omg they’re doing a horror skit about Mr Blobby! This has been a long time coming," a second person said.





A third person added, "Knew they wouldn’t do a season without a Mr Blobby mention."





"Mr Blobby remains the most employed guy on British TV its actually insane," a fourth person noted.









"Americans learning about Mr Blobby and martin lewis through this episode… you just can’t say the uk has no culture," a fifth person shared.





A sixth person summarized, "Louis Theroux and Mr Blobby back-to-back. Proper british institution already!"







Saturday Night Live UK is available on Sky and streaming service NOW

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