Family offers reward for missing guinea pig as search continues

A family from Roydon is offering a £100 reward to anyone who finds their missing pet guinea pig after it escaped during a burglary.

Owner Keeley Scott said her pet has been on the loose for 20 days after several sightings across the banks of the River Stort.

In a Facebook post shared on Bishop's Stortford Community group, Keeley urged people to keep their eyes out for their much-loved Autumn.

"I am offering a £100 reward for Autumn's safe return," the pet owner penned. "It would be a miracle if we get him back."

She went on to express her worry about the colder nights approaching.

"We had given up hope but there is a small chance of getting him back now," she continued. "If anyone sees our piggy please let me know."

It didn't take long for concerned locals to send good luck messages, with one writing: "There have been so many posts about this little fella! There's a group of animal rescuers trying to catch him.. he’s certainly made himself known around here. I hope he’s home safe soon!"

Another wrote: "Thought someone was so close and about to catch it the other day. Guess it ran off again, got everything crossed for its safe return."

Meanwhile, a third advised: "Did you say you had two? If so take the second one down to the river in a wire carrier with crunchy food and the other one will come to you and gladly jump in the carrier - this worked for us all the time."

Victoria Pain, whose volunteer group had been out looking for the guinea pig, said: "We are very disappointed that we were unable to catch the guinea pig today.

"Our team worked tirelessly for most of the day and came so close so many times. But unfortunately, we are a small self-funded voluntary group and we do not have the people or resources to keep attending the location.

"The member of the public who is claiming ownership knows the location of the sightings and so we can only recommend that they keep attending and hope that he will allow himself to be caught as soon as possible."

