There are a number of theories that try to explain the reason Brits and Americans speak English so differently.

As the American colonies gained their independence from Great Britain and became the US, they grew and integrated into different cultures. So, Americans and the Brits developed linguistic differences. General phrases that already existed in British English changed. For example, minced beef became ground beef.

On the other hand, a theory blames Noah Webster who, following independence, created the Webster Dictionaryto reform the language in America.



With the help of Expert Market's video, on "British vs. American Terminology," it shows just how different the same language can sound with just a matter of distance.



There are some differences you probably knew already...

Some you maybe didn't...

And some that come with a whole new meaning...

At Indy100, we rounded up 49 words that Americans say 'wrong' and their 'proper' British English equivalent:

1. Resume (CV)

2. Cell phone (mobile)

3. Call someone (ring someone)

4. Trash can (bin)

5. ATM (cash point)

6. High school (secondary school)

7. College (university)

8. TV (telly)

9. Elevator (lift)

10. First floor (ground floor)

11. Second floor (first floor)

12. Third floor (second floor)

13. Vacation (holiday)

14. Zip code (post code)

15. Xerox (photocopy)

16. Sweater (jumper)

17. Pants (trousers)

18. Underwear (pants)

19. Fanny pack (bum bag)

20. Cigarette (fag)

21. Gas (petrol)

22. Semi (lorry)

23. Glue stick (pritt stick)

24. Sup? (you alright?)

25. Play hooky (skive)

26. Chip (crisp)

27. Fries (chips)

28. Cookie (biscuit)

29. Biscuit (scone/ cake thing)

30. Zucchini (courgette)

31. Eggplant (aubergine)

32. Cilantro (coriander)

33. Scotch tape (sellotape)

34. Trunk (boot)

35. Hood (bonnet)

37. Tennis shoes (trainers)

38. Backpack (Rucksack)



39. [There's no word for it] (maternity leave)

40. Vacuum (hoover)

41. Thanks dude (cheers mate)

42. Takeout (takeaway)

43. Subway (underground)

44. Apartment (flat)

45. Line (queue)

46. Pharmacist (chemist)

47. Stroller (pram)

48. Shady (dodgy)

