50 Cent to release 'complex' Diddy documentary on Netflix

Rapper 50 Cent has not shied away from his candid opinions on Diddy, who is currently in custody and awaiting trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, was arrested last week in New York following a string of allegations with some dating back to the 1990s. An 11th accuser has recently come forward, Thalia Graves, who alleged Diddy and his bodyguard drugged, raped and recorded the incident in 2001.

Diddy has denied any wrongdoing.

Over the last few months, 50 Cent has used his social media platforms to troll Diddy – and now, a Diddy documentary is in the works alongside director Alexandria Stapleton.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent shared a screengrab of a feature published in Variety with the headline: '50 Cent Sets Diddy Abuse Allegations Docuseries on Netflix: 'It's a Complex Narrative Spanning Decades.'

In the caption, the rapper penned: "I been telling y’all about all this weird s***, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me, but I bet you believe me now!"

Getty Images

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton said in a joint statement to the publication.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

