Conjoined twin Abby Hensel is married to army veteran

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel, who rose to fame in the reality show Abby & Brittany, has married army veteran Josh Bowling.



In public records obtained by TODAY, Hensel and Bowling are said to have been married since 2021. Their Facebook photo seemingly features the twin and her husband at the ceremony.

Abby and Brittany first appeared on Oprah in 1996 before featuring in the documentary Joined for Life. Later in 2007, the Hensels appeared on Extraordinary People.

Then TLC signed them for Abby & Brittany in 2012.

Abby is now 34, and both sisters reportedly teach primary school children in Minnesota where they were born. The pair share a single body, and organs (including the intestine, bladder and reproductive organs) from the waist down.

Photos from the wedding were shared to TikTok, with many sending congratulatory messages.

"I’m so happy for them. I remember seeing their documentary when they were younger really sweet girls," one wrote, while another added: "Congratulations...Wishing you all a lifetime of love."





Abby and Brittany's parents decided against separation surgery in 1990 due to the risks.

"How could you pick between the two?" their father Mike told Time magazine in 2001.

In one of their documentaries, their mother Patty said they were interested in having children one day.

"That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them," Patty said.

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany said. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we're just 16 — we don't need to think about that right now."

