Adin Ross says he's been advised not to interview Kim Jong Un on his stream

Kick streamer Adin Ross claimed he's "locked in" an interview with Kim Jong Un, and US officials have warned him about the "consequences".

During a live stream on Tuesday (19 September), Ross told viewers that the North Korean leader would be on his stream in the next 48 hours.

"I'm getting it in today's stream. I have to address this s*** now," he said. "Listen... okay, Kim Jong Un is locked in (for) tomorrow's stream, at 7:30 Miami time. Okay?"

He went on to share a handful of supposed questions, including:

Thoughts on LGBT?

Can you give Stake money back?

React to Andrew Tate.

Visit North Korea?

Add Yeonmi Park to call.

Trump vs. Biden.

USA better than North Korea.

E-date?

Fake n*tsack prank.

Alongside his claims, Ross said people had reached out to his legal team about it and advised him not to go through with it.

"We definitely got government officials hitting up my legal team. No, I swear to god, it's not that. It got millions of views on Twitter and it's on TikTok and s**t. They see everything! The government sees everything," he said, adding: "They saw and hit up, basically, my team and they just let me know there could be consequences for this. You know?"

Inevitably, the news left X/Twitter users baffled, with one writing: "I was off the internet for a day what the hell did I miss?"

Another joked: "Why does Adin Ross have to be the one to represent us of all people."

Meanwhile, a third fan shared their concerns, saying if the claims were true, they would "prefer to be another streamer to meet Kim Jong, not this guy."

They continued: "The fact is, Kim Jong is a very serious man, and when it comes to a sense of humor, there's a significant difference between Kim Jong and Adin Ross. Kim Jong might laugh. But Laughing at Ross. Ross, if you really are meeting him, don't say stupid sh#%t. Don't disrespect him."

