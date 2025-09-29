A job advertisement for an admin assistant has left people baffled, thanks to one rather unusual requirement.

The listing, seeking an assistant to a CEO, was shared on Reddit and appeared at first glance to include all the usual responsibilities and desirable traits.

It highlighted the need for someone organised, efficient, and capable of multitasking, alongside being a "go-getter," "goal-oriented," and possessing "high integrity and energy," among others.

All fairly normal, right?

That was until one particular detail caught the eye of Redditors – and quickly went viral: "Must be in good physical condition—able to run 3 to 5 miles at 12-13 minute pace."

The unexpected fitness clause has left social media users scratching their heads and questioning what exactly the CEO is looking for in their new assistant.

iStock

It wasn’t long before hundreds of fellow users weighed in, with many joking that the boss appeared to have confused the job ad with a dating profile.

Others questioned the CEO’s (who remains anonymous) intentions, with some suggesting it was a way to hire someone slim or of athletic build.

"I think this is a back-door way to make sure their assistant is good-looking, if at least narrow down the pool of candidates," one Redditor suggested.

Another joked that it was perhaps more innocent – yet still rather bizarre – chiming in: "Maybe he does 5-10k runs and wants you to follow along with his phone, reading emails aloud and responding."

However, one more commented: "This is a red flag for me."

