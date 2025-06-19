ChatGPT causes woman to get rejected from a job: 'I'm proud to say I use it'

As artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT continue to weave their way into everyday life, the debate around their use is becoming increasingly heated, especially in the workplace.

For some, AI is a game-changer: a clever shortcut that boosts productivity and helps tackle everything from CV writing to business proposals.

But not everyone is convinced.

While many employees embrace these tools as a stroke of genius, some employers see them as a red flag, raising concerns about authenticity, ethics and professional standards. Now, as one woman shares how her use of ChatGPT led to a job rejection, questions are being asked about where the line should be drawn.

In a viral TikTok clip, Alex (@claritywithalex) claimed a job turned her down after heavily using ChatGPT in the process.

"When are we going to stop shaming people who use ChatGPT?" Alex quipped. "If you use it intelligently, it's the most efficient way of working ever."

"I'm proud to say I use it," she added.

Alex, who has ADHD, noted that the platform helps her organise her "thoughts and ideas into a beautiful, succinct presentation that makes sense to me and to everyone who is reading it."





@claritywithalex Not even going to pretend I used em dashes before. But I freaking love them now!





Over in the comments, some backed the TikToker, admitting to turning to the AI bot themselves.

"I use it. I find it efficient, it condenses what I've already written and locates key points I may have missed that I may want to incorporate," one wrote. "I find it very useful, and I think being able to use it probably will become a highly valued skill in the future."

Meanwhile, others believed the confession to be rage bait.

"When are people going to realise that employers need to know your capabilities and not AI’s capabilities," one chimed in. "I’ve had people using AI for their resume, cover letter and trying to use it in the interview to answer questions. That leaves me with no idea about the actual candidate! Is AI going to do ur job for you? If so, we’ll cut AI the pay cheque!"

Another wrote: "Because if you use it on your application, on chances are you’ll use it in your role, inputting private & confidential company information, and it makes them assume you struggle with articulating your thoughts or structuring reports without help."

A third candidly quipped: "When are we gonna start shaming people for being too damn lazy to do the bare minimum."

