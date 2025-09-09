We all have days when the thought of getting up for work feels unbearable (looking at you, Mondays). But one man is reminding people to count their blessings if they actually have a job after submitting "3,000 applications" and getting nowhere.

In a viral TikTok clip, LA-based Dean Lin (@deanwlin) quipped: "Girl, if you have a job, keep it. I applied for 3,000 jobs. The job market is so bad right now."

He went on to tell workers to "go cry in the bathroom, go cry anywhere. On your break, I don't care. Keep your job because the way this job market is going, girl, I'm about to commit a crime."

His words clearly struck a nerve, resonating with hundreds of TikTokers who shared their own frustrations with today’s brutal job market.

"Yes keep it even if you’re depressed KEEEEEP IT. I can’t even get an interview. It’s been 6 lonnnnnnng months," one user wrote. Another added: "Job market so bad you gonna have to follow your dreams for real."





@deanwlin bestie keep that job I’m being fr

A third revealed: "Job market so bad I just hit my one-year anniversary at my placeholder minimum wage job."

One person said they had applied for 83 jobs, only to accept a role with "the lowest salary I’ve ever accepted in my adult career life."

Others used the moment as a reality check: "Me, a government employee, eating on my lunch break and on TikTok, working from home. Let me be grateful. I still have a job. I work from home."

But not everyone agreed. One recruiter offered a different perspective: "It must not be too bad. I've been trying to set up interviews and no one will call me back. We had over 500 applicants and now no one wants to work? lol And it's a solid job."

