What is the red cloak in The Traitors? New twist 'confirmed' ahead of show’s launch

Series 4 of The Traitors is just days away from launch, and while we’re still recovering from the whiplash of the celebrity version (thanks a lot, Alan Carr), fans should already buckle up - because a major twist could be coming.

For anyone who’s yet to jump on the bandwagon, in short, the game sees 20 players team up for a murder-mystery-style game while building up a cash prize pot through challenges.

However, some of those 20 players will be selected as ‘traitors’, attempting to take down the ‘faithful’ (the rest of the group) through nightly murders, bagging the money for themselves while remaining undetected.

BBC

Each evening, there’ll also be a roundtable, where players discuss who they think the traitors are, and vote players out one-by-one based on popular vote. Should there be any traitors left at the end of the game, they’ll steal the money for themselves, leaving any remaining faithful empty-handed.

To keep their anonymity under wraps, the traitors are usually seen wearing ghoulish, hooded cloaks as they sneak through the castle grounds where the show is set.

However, during promo in the lead-up to the series, which is due to air on New Year’s Day, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that a traitor kept appearing in a red cloak, rather than their usual dark green get-up.

BBC

Quickly, theories began swirling about what the new type of traitor could mean.

“All money on it being a secret traitor that isn’t revealed to the audience”, one person suggested.

“Banking on it being a returning player”, another elaborated.

“A player who is a traitor, but is secretly working for the faithful?”, a third added.

Now, Claudia Winkleman has confirmed that maybe the red cloak teaser does mean more than meets the eye.

"All I will say is there's something new, and what happens in this series is truly extraordinary with moments that made me gasp," Winkleman said ahead of the series launch.

"I can't wait for people to see it.. The producers have the greatest minds on earth."

BBC

While we’re not sure on the details just yet, the host has also confirmed that there’s some explosive moments this season.

"We get some very juicy roundtables," she said. "It gets very heated... it gets ugly.

"We've never seen it played like this brilliant cast play it. They play it in such an extraordinary way.

"You think, I've seen this, it's going to go down this route - and all I can say is it absolutely doesn't."

Consider us seated.

The Traitors begins on 1 January, 20:00 GMT on BBC One

Why not read...

Everything we know about The Traitors season 4

Traitors sweater that's Claudia Winkleman's 'favourite' auctioned off

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.