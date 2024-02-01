Doctor who owns adult 'Diaper Spa' claps back after sparking viral disgust

An adult “Diaper Spa” has raised some eyebrows after going viral but the doctor behind it has clapped back.

The adults-only “Diaper Spa” opened in Atkinson, New Hampshire in the US and quickly garnered attention online as people were freaked out by the concept of the retreat.

It was opened by trained and licensed medical doctor Dr Colleen Ann Murphy as a place where adults can go to wear nappies and act like children. It supports what’s known as paraphilic infantilism – where people get enjoyment out of regressing to a child-like state.

The news was seized upon and labelled as “disturbing” and “sick” after being spread online by the conservative X/Twitter account Libs of TikTok. Sportskeeda also reports that the citizens of Atkinson have launched a petition demanding that the spa's license is rejected.

But, Murphy has claimed that it is beneficial for people who are suffering from trauma.

Speaking to The Focus, she explained the service provides “high-quality serious care” to “those who have suffered trauma, abuse, deal with chronic or progressive disease, or deal with stress triggers”.

She claimed she brings “comfort and solace, providing a haven from the stresses, traumas, and triggers they have faced in their history or that they face daily”.

Murphy argued: “We all have our own coping strategies, some not so healthy, such as drugs, smoking, cutting, alcohol addiction, dysfunctional relationships with food, gambling, or even compulsive shopping.”

According to the facility’s website, “The Diaper Spa is here to serve all diaper-wearing individuals who seek acceptance, respite, and care”.

It adds: “Activities range from playtime, story time, nap time, cuddle time, changing time, coloring, nursery rhymes, and sing-a-longs” and any individual who is 21 years or older is able to attend.

They also state that the “nursery” on-site “smells like baby powder and warm cookies”, and that there are “soft blankies and stuffies” as well as a sound machine that plays “womb noises”.

The cost is $300 an hour for a “spa-like nursery experience”, with the minimum session being 2 hours long, totalling $600 (£474).

