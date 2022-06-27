A woman has gone viral on TikTok after admitting to finally realising why we abbreviate the adverbs “1st”, “2nd” and so on, the way we do.

In a TikTok video, the 32-year-old made the admission that she was previously unaware of why the words first, second and such are abbreviated with specific letters depending on how the full words are spelt.

In the clip, Gemma Lou posted a video of her laughing, while text overlay on the clip explained: “At my big age of 32 I have just learnt that the ‘st’ in 1st, ‘nd’ in 2nd and ‘rd’ in 3rd are because they are the last letters of the words ‘first’ and so forth.”

The clip has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and, judging by the more than 2,600 comments from other users, it seems Gemma Lou was not the only person to have recently learned that information.

“I only just found this out by watching this. I’m 29,” one TikTok user replied.

Another said: “Omg !!! No way !!! I had no idea.”

Someone else added: “I am 50 and only knew this now reading this TikTok.”

But others were equally as baffled that so many people didn’t know it until they saw the video.

One person commented: “I am an immigrant, English is my second language and I have known this since primary school.”

Someone else wrote: “Can't believe so many people didn't know.”

Another said: “No more internet for me today I need to process.”

“I am worried for everyone in the comments,” said one concerned TikToker.

