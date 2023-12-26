How to make your very own AI custom Funko Pop

Funko Pop's are figurines that fans collect of their favourite pop culture idols in TV, film, music and sport, and now fans can make their own custom Funko Pop thanks to AI.

The figures are known for their giant bobbleheads and oversized eyes and you can create a Funko Pop version of yourself using Microsoft's Image Creator - and many have been sharing their creations on Twitter/X.

This programme uses AI and is able with the help of a prompt to conjure up an image of whatever you programme it to do and is also free to use for people who have a Microsoft account.

For a custom Funk Pop, there is a particular template that needs to be filled out where you provide detailed descriptors on what you want your Funk Pop to look like - e.g. clothing and glasses, hairstyle, accessories etc.

The template that needs to be filled out to create your AI custom Funk Pop Microsoft Image Creator

After completing this, click 'Generate' to see what your custom Funk Pop looks like and you can send the image to your friends by clicking the 'Share' button, and there is also a 'Save' option too.

While if you want the real custom thing, Funk Pop offers a custom ‘Pop Yourself' service - although these customisations are more limited compared to the AI generator.

