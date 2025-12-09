The world's first AI dating cafe is set to open - but how does it work?

In a world where dating feels more complex than ever, a new layer is being added into the mix, one that blurs the line between romance and technology: relationships with AI bots.

Over the past year, headlines have been filled with stories of people trading traditional human-to-human love for digital companionship. Entire Reddit communities now compare AI bot relationships with real-life marriages, and there are even dating apps designed specifically for human-AI romance.

So, how could things possibly get any stranger?

Well, New York is about to open the doors to the world's first AI dating café.

Created by AI dating app EVA AI, the new pop-up is designed to bring people and their AI partners together in a deliberately intimate setting. Think candlelight, single-seat tables, and phone stands to prop up your bot while you sip drinks, share nibbles, and settle in for a one-on-one 'date'.

iStock

Here’s how it reportedly works: users build and customise their AI love interest through the EVA AI app, then book a reservation at the café.

From there, the human arrives solo (phone in hand), ready to chat, flirt, or share life updates with their digital companion. The launch date and location are set to be revealed closer to its December opening.

And while this might seem like a niche (and definitely unconventional) approach to dating, it doesn’t mean AI won’t play a significant role in the future of romance.

Elsewhere, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd has shared a bold prediction about where things could be headed.

"If you want to get really out there, there is a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge," Whitney shared with Bloomberg Live.

"No, no. Truly. And then you don't have to talk to 600 people," she added, suggesting that AI would then tell you "the three people you ought to meet."

Indy100 reached out to EVA AI for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.