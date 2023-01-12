NFL reporter is so beautiful she's causing fans to switch teams

Aileen Hnatiuk —a reporter for the New Orleans Saints — has built such a powerful online following that she's causing NFL fans to consider switching teams.

The 26-year-old Florida native become the hot topic of discussion after footage of her season sign-off was viewed well over 6.6 million times.

On Tuesday (10 January), Hnatiuk took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a photo of herself from the moment.

"That's a wrap," she captioned the post, which showed her dressed in a purple top.

As the post went viral, people couldn't help but get weak in the knees, noting that they are now fans of the Saints.

One person on Twitter wrote: "There it is. Now I'm a Saints fan."

"Who dat?" another quipped.

A third wrote: "I don't really use Twitter that often, but I will say this is probably the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life."

Someone else added: "Where you been all season?????????"

Hnatiuk caught wind of her becoming a sensation on the internet on Tuesday.

"Y'all are wild lmao," she tweeted.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to make this statement: "Didn't think y'all would like my new turtleneck from Zara this much," she wrote.

Check out other reactions from newfound Saints fans below.

The sports reporter currently works for BRProud in Louisiana, covering the Saints throughout their 2022 season.

She also happens to be the daughter of Glen Hnatiuk, a PGA golfer.

While at East Carolina University, she majored in Communications, focusing on journalism before graduating in May 2018. She also played for the women's volleyball team.

After college, Hnatiuk was a sports reporter for NBC29 WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She covered the Orange Bowl for the outlet before she went back to Florida in 2020.

The Orange Bowl is a yearly US college football bowl game played in Miami.

Hnatiuk freelanced back in Tampa and scored a job with CBS as a sideline reporter for the Rowdies, a US professional soccer team.

Her current role at NBC33/FOX44 began in August 2021.

It's been a bit of a rough season for the Saints as they ended their 2022 campaign with a 10-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

