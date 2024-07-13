NHS worker bags dream job as Aldi 'crisp taster'

Aldi has announced a rather unique (yet exciting) role as the brand's first-ever crisp taster.

The supermarket was inundated with hundreds of hopeful applicants when the role initially opened, but it was NHS worker George Critchley from Sheffield who bagged the gig.

Applicants were required to share a short video on why they were the perfect candidate.

Self-confessed crisp fanatic George will receive a selection of Aldi’s crisps in exchange for reporting back his thoughts to the supermarket’s buying team. Using a set of specific judging criteria, George’s expert feedback will help guide the future range.



George caught the attention of the judges after confessing that the tables at his wedding were named after different types of crisps including Wotsits for friends with funny interests and Discos for their dancing friends.

When he’s not devouring crisps, George spends his days working as a Digital Services Designer and Communications Specialist for the NHS and enjoys running and cooking.

Learning about his new role, the father of two said: "I’m over the moon to become Aldi’s first-ever Crisp Taster! It’s a running joke with my friends that I should test crisps as a job, so I’m genuinely delighted to have been ‘specially selected’ by Aldi. My tastebuds are ready to be put to the test in pursuit of finding the perfect crunchy snack – I’m looking forward to it."

George’s wife, Anna, is said to be concerned the role will encourage him to take over yet another cupboard shelf, while his mother-in-law has suggested he add it to his CV.

