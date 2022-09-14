Far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claims he sells more books than J.K. Rowling in a strange on-air tirade.



In a chat with Steven Crowder for Louder with Crowder on Wednesday (13 September), the InfoWars host boasted that his new book, The Great Reset, is at the top of all bestseller lists in any category.

He even said it out-sold the legendary Harry Potterseries.

However, not one soul knows it because big publishing has masked the number of sales, according to Jones.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Talking with Crowder, Jones said his book is number one on all the lists, even though it's not marked as number one or even on some of the bestseller lists.

"I wanna get into it, and you kind of tell me what we can and what we can't get into, obviously. But this is your new book, The Great Reset," Crowder said.

Responding, Jones said: "And it went to number one on a whole bunch of charts, went to number two on Wall Street Journal and a bunch of others. And then that's even with some rigging. It should have been number one there."

Jones also claimed that The New York Times spoke to Tony Lyons, the head of Skyhorse publishing, who wasn't "gonna list" the book he wrote.

"So there were books that were like, number 19, 15, you name it on the New York Times Best Seller List that we sold 10, 15, 20 times more books than those. So we should have been number one," he added before adding that those amounts were in the first month of sales.

"That's how that happens. It doesn't count all the massive amounts that got sold online at Amazon or InfoWars.com," Jones claimed.

He added: "So it is the number one book, not just fiction, not just non-fiction — all of them. More than any textbook, more than any Harry Potter book," he declared.

In a Publishers Weeklyreport, Jones' book sold over 30,000 copies in the first week of its August release.

Last month, Jones was convicted in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by the parents of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.