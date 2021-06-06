Alicia Silverstone joins TikTok and recreates the iconic ‘Ugh as if!’ scene from Clueless

Alicia Silverstone has officially joined TikTok by recreating a famous scene with her son from the 1995 rom-com classic, Clueless that she starred in.

The 44-year-old delighted fans with her new spin on the iconic “Ugh, as if!” by her character Cher Horowitz.

At the beginning of the video, Silverstone can been seen sporting Cher’s famous yellow plaid jacket as she struts towards the camera.

As she is doing so, the song “Just a Girl” by No Doubt plays in the background.

Then, her 10-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki, who she co-parents with her ex- Christopher Jarecki, appears in the frame and puts his arm around his mother’s shoulder - like a random guy does in the original film.

Silverstone channels her inner Cher once more and shoves him away and lip-syncs her character’s iconic line, “Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!”

Afterwards, she immediately brings her son back on camera and gives him a hug and a kiss - after all they were only acting!

(TikTok/aliciasilverstone)

The video has gone viral with a staggering 25.7m views, 5.9m likes, over 131,000 comments from people welcoming Silverstone to TikTok.

One person said: “I wasn’t ready for this.”

“MY FAV THING EVER OH MY,” another person wrote.

Someone else commented: “SHE’S AN ICON! SHE’S A LEGEND!! AND SHE IS THE MOMENT!!!”

“FINALLY SHE’S ON TIKTOK,” a fourth person responded.

While others were feeling nostalgic about the film which was released 26 years ago, and that iconic yellow jacket.

“She still has the iconic checkered jacket YESSS,” one person replied.

Another person said: “Feel old, I still remember when Clueless came out for the first time (AS IF).”

“Aaaahhhhh!!! My childhood is coming back to me now and I am so happy for it!” A third person wrote.

You can watch the video in full here.

The actress now also has over 1.4m followers on TikTok, after posting this one video.

Silverstone has challenged her followers to create the famous scene for themselves using her audio, “Tag me and use the hashtags #Clueless #AsIf.”