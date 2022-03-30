A walker was left horrified after stumbling across a mysterious creature on an Australian beach.

The “alien-like” creature with a “reptile” skull was found by Queensland man Alex Tan while on his morning stroll along Maroochydore Beach in western Australia.

“I’ve stumbled across something weird,” he said in a video uploaded to Instagram.

“This is like one of those things you see when people claim they’ve found aliens.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He then turned the camera around and showed the four-legged creature on the sand.

“How weird is that?” he remarked.

He said it’s different to anything he’s seen before, and quipped: “Extraterrestrials”.

In the comments, some viewers guessed it may be a kangaroo or wallaby, while others figured it might be a possum.

One viewer joked: “I mean, considering everything else the world has been hit with in the last 3 years, does an alien apocalypse sound so daunting? Bring it on, I say.”

This isn’t the first time an unusual-looking creature has captured headlines.

Last May, a rare footballfish shocked locals at Newport Beach, California.

The deep sea creature, who has been described as “nightmarish”, had a large round jet black body and intimidating jaws.

Beach walk, anyone?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.