Horrifying accident at aluminium plant creates ‘portal to hell’

Security footage from an aluminium warehouse in Spain is being re-shared after showing how quickly accidental fires can escalate.

The incident happened back in June 2022 and since then it has been repeatedly stated on social media.

Reports suggest the fire started accidentally due to a catastrophic failure. With many remarking the blaze looked like it opened a "portal to hell."

The security footage shows two workers reacting quickly to the growing flames, before the roof collapses as flaming pieces of debris crash down.

Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result, including the employees seen in the footage.

The clip on YouTube is titled "A portal to hell at an aluminium plant that swallowed up the entire shop in a matter of seconds," has so far been viewed over 130,000 times.

"Those two workers are SO VERY LUCKY they left when they did considering the immanent disaster that took place only seconds after they were out of view of the camera," wrote one user under the video.

Another comment read: "It is truly scary just how fast that whole building was basically destroyed."

"At first I thought the one worker was running over to the control station to hit an emergency stop button, but no, it looks like he was just getting a personal item" one comment begins.

"I am glad they both got out in time though. It's amazing how quickly the place went from very nice shop to complete disaster. This would be a good video to show kids when explaining the importance of immediately leaving a room in the event of a fire."

