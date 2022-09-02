An Amazon delivery driver in Florida saved the lives of three Boston Terrier puppies, after calling 911 when she discovered smoke seeping from a home along her delivery route.

Due to the driver's swift response, firefighters in the area were notified and extinguished the flames before they could spread.

Additionally, the department was able to rescue the puppies trapped inside.

The homeowners were not at home during the time of the fire.

The puppies were treated for smoke inhalation and revived by firefighters, as noted by the Columbia County Fire Rescue. The firefighters contained the fire to the room where it all began.

"Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911," the department said in a Facebook post.

"Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies' lives!"

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Many people took to the post's comments section to share their gratitude for the rescue as well as well wishes for the puppies' recovery.

One person wrote: "Thank you for being at the right place and at the right time. I'm praying for a fast and complete recovery."

"Wow!! Great job!!! She's a hero!!" another added.

A third wrote: "Thank you for your service!" another added.

The homeowner's mother also provided an update the dogs' health status, noting that they suffered significant lung damage and would be hospitalised for a few more days.

"Many thanks and appreciation!!! Those are my daughter's dogs that we love very much. They are doing well this morning but are still in the hospital. Thank you will never be enough!" she wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.