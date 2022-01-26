American woman baffled at British husband for keeping pajamas under pillow

The difference in cultural norms between Americans and British people always seems to shock people—and for good reason!

An American woman recently took to TikTok to ask her followers whether it was normal for her British husband to keep a surprising item under the pillow: his pajamas.

The video, shared by TikTok user @chloeinmanhattan shows real estate agent Chloe Tucker Caine explaining this "really weird" habit her partner has.

In the clip, viewers see Chloe approaching her bed and then moving the pillows to reveal her husband's PJs neatly folded up behind his pillow.

"Is this normal? I need to know," she captioned her video.

Reply to @philipofspain Is this normal i need to know #british #marriedlife #american #london #nyc

"I mean it's clever but it's like..." Chloe trails off in a rather confused state.

In the comments, there was a surprising amount of people who shared that yes, this is normal, in their eyes.

A TikToker asked in the replies, "I thought the whole world did this 😂😂 where else would you put them?"

Another wrote: "Yeah sometimes. To hide them so the bed looks nice. I fold mine at the end of the bed."

"Where do you put the PJs you are currently using until the next night?" another person asked.

People from other countries soon joined in the conversation to share that they also put the clothing behind their pillows.

"I do this too, from Scotland. it's so they're not in the wash coz they're not dirty but not in the drawers coz they're not clean," one person wrote.

"Aussies do this too," another exclaimed.

"I'm French I do it - Irish husband do too," said another.

Americans and British people (and frankly the rest of the world, too) have been going at it for so long on what is considered strange habits to some and normal to others.

It's interesting to see the differing opinions play out on TikTok where everyone can join in on the conversation with the touch of a button.

