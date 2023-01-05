Even incels are turning on Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate, the controversial social media influencer, has long been associated with incels because of his misogynist comments and men’s rights activism.

But after Tate was arrested in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking last week, incel communities online expressed happiness.

Incels are young men who claim to be unable to attract women sexually. Often they express violence and hatred toward women and men who are sexually active.

Apparently, the community felt Tate, 36, was a poor representation of their ideology.

Posts from the incel website, Incel.is, had titles like “Happiness thread for Andrew Tate arrest” and “Andrew Tate is Heighthalo in Action”

People rejoiced in Tate, and his brother Tristan Tate, getting arrested for engaging in sexual behavior.

"D***, I'm so happy!!!! Don't remember when was the last time I [was] so happy! Hope Andrew and Tristan Tate will spend the rest of their lives behind bars," a poster wrote on one page.

The community feels that Tate is not on their side given he engaged in sex with women and manipulated men from online incel communities by appealing to their emotions.

“Andrew Tate did not help incels,” one poster wrote. “The only good thing he did is raise awareness for how lonely some men are.”

The poster accused Tate of appealing to lonely men and “scamming” them into his Hustlers University

Many accused Tate of being a "bluepilled" or someone who wants to remain in their ordinary life, inspired by the movie The Matrix.

People in incel communities, and other fringe communities, believe they are in "the Matrix" and advocate for being "redpilled" or someone who furthers their education to better understand the world.



"The dude is just another red pill grifter," another poster wrote on a post calling for celebrities regarding Tate's arrest.

Tate was arrested on allegations of human trafficking and rape. He had been under investigation since April.

