British YouTuber True Geordie has issued an apology after being accused of Islamophobia towards Andrew Tate.

Following Tate's endless controversial comments, which later resulted in a ban from social media platforms, True Geordie revealed that he'd "absolutely" love to punch him in the face, given the opportunity.

Rumours of a boxing match between the pair started swirling online, with Tate claiming he'd fight both KSI and True Geordie, whose real name is Brian Davis.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tensions continued to rise between the pair with back-and-forth digs. On November 6, the situation escalated – here's what happened:

What did True Geordie say?

During the podcast on Sunday, the YouTuber made a comment that many found shocking.

When asked by a fan whether he would take on Tate in the ring, he and his co-host joked that he wouldn't stand a chance since "God is on his side" – a reference to Tate's recent conversion to Islam.

His remarks to follow have been slammed as "racist", as he went on to say Tate should "blow himself up" to prove his devotion to Islam.

TRUE GEORDIE CANCELLED! TOLD ANDREW TATE “K*LL YOURSELF” www.youtube.com





How did Andrew Tate respond?



Tate has since hit back at the YouTuber's remarks.

"There are very few people I personally dislike, one of them is True Geordie," he said. "He’s very insulting, fat, vulgar, he’s a d**khead, and an unlikeable person. He’s not very smart, he’s stupid.



"Now after me converting to Islam, he made a piece on one of his podcasts saying I’m not true in my conversion, and then insulted all Muslims. Making f**king racist comments about an entire religion as if that’s somehow funny.

"Let me tell you something my friend, and True Geordie if you are watching this, this is a message directly to you. There are certain times in life when you need to know when to shut the f**k up."





Andrew Tate's CHILLING Response To True Geordie's Racist Comments 🥶❄️ www.youtube.com





Tate continued: "But to insult my religion, and the religion of billions of people across the f**king planet, making ignorant jokes about blowing ourselves up, thinking it’s gonna go without consequence, you’re gonna learn very quickly my friend that was a mistake."

Did True Geordie apologise?

A day after his comments went viral, True Geordie returned to YouTube with a 20-minute apology video, calling them "a stupid joke."

"I made a joke in questioning that ‘newfound faith’ of his, that conveniently comes at a time when he needs as many supporters as he can get," he said. "It was a stupid joke."

"When I say that out loud, when I’m aware of it, f**king horrendous. It was one of those off-the-cuff remarks I made with a total lack of thought, and I used an unrealistic stereotype to take aim at someone who seriously dislikes me. Obviously I don’t believe that’s what Muslims actually do… It was a very stupid thing to say. It was an idiotic joke – one I’m sorry for."

You can watch it in full here:

I’m Sorry www.youtube.com

Tate has not yet responded to the YouTuber's most recent video.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

