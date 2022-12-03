Angela Rayner did a charity DJ set and it is something to be seen.

Rayner played N-Trance Only Love Can Set you Free at the event last night to raise funds for a scheme to provide emergency beds, food and support to those living on the streets of Greater Manchester.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham organised the event and battled against Steve Rotheram in a musical head-to-head as well.

Before the event, Rayner told The Manc: “I can’t wait to get on the decks and show everyone why Manchester is clearly the best city when it comes to music. I’ve got a lot of love for Scousers, but Team Liverpool will be second best on Saturday night.

“I’m delighted to be taking part in this event and helping to raise money for such a fantastic cause. I hope you like the songs I’ve picked. It was hard to narrow it down to three because there are so many Manchester music legends!”

Here's the clip:

Matt Hancock take note - this is how to show your human side without looking like a plonker.

