Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of its disturbing past

Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan once refused to value an item because of its disturbing past.

In the episode, a woman presented him with a ring-shaped item. "I want to make it absolutely clear that myself and we in The Antiques Roadshow wholly and unequivocally disapprove of the trade in ivory," he told her.

The ivory bangle was engraved with calligraphy reading 'Prince Jemmy of Grandy' and had links to the slave trade of the 17th and 18th centuries.

The words 'honest fellow' were also engraved onto the item, with Archer-Morgan hitting back: "I’d like to meet him and tell him how honest I think he is."

While acknowledging the bracelet as "amazing," he went on to discuss one of the "most difficult things I've ever had to talk about".

When it came to the valuation, he said: "I just don’t want to value it. I do not want to put a price on something that signifies such an awful business.

"But the value is in the lessons that this can tell people. The value is in researching this and what we can find out. And I just love you for bringing it in and thank you so much for making me so sad."

Praise soon flooded in for Archer-Morgan, with one writing: "Every word out of his mouth was a historical lesson for me. Thank you."

Another said: "Wow, this was amazing and what an eloquent description of the hideous but important provenance of this item."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Well done him!!! People should no longer profit from slavery."

