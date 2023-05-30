Verified AOC account causes confusion after Elon Musk 'crush' admission

A verified Twitter account related to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, has caused confusion after the account tweeted that she had a crush on Elon Musk.
The account, which has over 90,000 followers, does state it is a parody account, which is required if the user has paid for Twitter Blue and is pretending to be another individual or company, as per Twitter’s rules. However, because the Twitter display name is so long - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (Parody) - sometimes the “parody” can be cut off, especially if the tweet has been quote retweeted. Which makes confusion much more likely.
On Monday, the account tweeted: “This might be the wine talking, but I’ve got a crush on @elonmusk”. The tweet has over 50,000 likes, and now has a community note letting viewers know that the account is a parody to try and clear up confusion.
The tweet came as a surprise to many who thought it was an official AOC account, seeing as the Congresswoman has publicly criticised Musk on multiple occasions.
Musk himself even replied to the tweet with a simple fire emoji.
Many didn’t get the joke at first, with a lot of Elon fans/AOC haters seemingly getting annoyed at the fact that AOC would want to date Musk.
Others criticised the account’s existence all together, saying that it was rooted in the right’s misogyny and hatred towards AOC:
This is not the first time the parody account has gained a lot of attention (and confusion). Previously government officials from Ted Cruz to Laura Loomer have interacted with the account not knowing it was a parody.
