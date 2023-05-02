Remains of plane that crashed in 'Area 51' discovered

Area 51 has always been the centre of conspiracy theories, given its secrecy. Well now, one YouTuber has discovered a plane crash from over 70 years ago.

In viral footage posted to his channel in 2020, Mark Vins of the Brave Wilderness shared the plane wreckage, which was believed to be heading for Area 51 before crashing in Mount Charleston in Nevada.

"The flight was leaving from Burbank, California on its way to Area 51," he explained to his 1.4 million viewers. "It got stuck in some bad weather and because of the secrecy of this mission, it was actually flying underneath the radar.

"And unfortunately missed clearing the peak of Mount Charleston by 50 feet."

As a result of a storm, the plane crashed on 17 November 1955, and all fourteen men on board died.





Mark went on to show a close up of the plane, explaining: "There's a few reasons why this aircraft is in the condition that it is.

"One is obvious - there was a crash. The second reason is, about a year after the crash, the air force came up here and detonated this place with dynamite.

"Blew it up to smithereens. And that's because of the secret nature of the mission."

He continued: "They [the plane] were heading to Area 51 to work on a project none other than the U2 spy plane used in the Cold War.

"Very very famous aircraft. Very critical for US intelligence in the Cold War. And it couldn't risk any of those parts being confiscated, or getting into enemy hands. So they came up here and detonated what was left.

"Fourteen lives were lost in the crash and because of the secrecy of the mission, their families weren't notified until four decades later."

