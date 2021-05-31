Australians are now boycotting Snickers after video shows it is made in China

A recent TikTok video revealed that Snickers bars sold in Australia are now made in China—and it's causing consumers to boycott the brand altogether.

Jeremy Toh, who goes by @thatjeremytoh on TikTok, uploaded a video after discovering this fact while shopping at Woolworths.

Within the video captioned, "Found this in Woolies today. Apparently, it's been happening since March 2020. Come on Mars Confectionery! #madeinchina #snickers #marsbars #lollies," Toh pans over Mars bars, Twix, and several other popular chocolate bars.

Snickers bar made in China. (Photo courtesy of @thatjeremytoh/TikTok)

"Did you know that Snickers are no longer made in Australia," a voiceover says with a caption.

Once Toh focused the camera on the Snickers, he turned it over and zoomed in at the packaging that said: ‘made in China’.

Snickers bar made in China. (Photo courtesy of @thatjeremytoh/TikTok)

Mars is the second-largest confectionary company in Australia, so people in the video comments were a bit outraged by this, vowing not to purchase the chocolate bars anymore and wondering if their other favourite products are still made in Australia.

"Is anything made in Australia anymore?" wrote one person.

"Well, that's me done with Snickers," wrote another.

One person commented that Twix bars (also created by Mars) are manufactured in Egypt.

"Yep, that's why I stopped buying them. Also, Twix is now made in Egypt, not Australia."

Caramel chocolate bar on white background. (Shutterstock / Abramova Elena)

According to Daily Mail, a representative for Mars Wrigley, which manufactures the Snickers bar, said that the company had to manufacture the products in China temporarily because their facility in Australia needed a multi-million-dollar upgrade.

The firm also said that the Australian facility would be producing the bar at the end of the year.

The outlet also reported that a spokesperson for the company last year did note that local jobs weren't lost when the Snickers production was moved to a facility near Shanghai, China.