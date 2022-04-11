Passport photos can be a challenge with the amount of strict requirements to be considered valid. But, have you ever considered how parents get their babies to comply with government regulations? Probably not – and it's hilarious.

One TikTok user shared her newfound knowledge with the platform and people "can't stop thinking about it."

In the viral clip that's garnered five million views, Chantelle (@chantelleef) penned: "PLEASE TELL ME THIS ISN'T TRUE." She then showcases a snap of a baby sitting on an adult's knee – who happens to be cloaked in a white bed sheet.

Hundreds of stunned users headed to the comments, with one photographer claiming it to be true.

Another confused TikToker claimed to have seen it firsthand during a grocery store trip. "Saw this at a CVS not knowing what the hell was going on," they commented.

While it appears to be more common to lay the baby on the floor to take the photo, mum's across the internet have hailed the 'sheet method' a genius hack.

"That's the easiest, and fastest, way to take a passable passport photo of your baby," moms.comsaid. "Some parents try the whole laying the baby on the ground trick, which can work for really young babies.

"And it's true, the passport office does relax its picture requirements a bit for little ones.

"But when you've got an infant who likes to roll or move around, this hack is a game-changer!"

As mind-blowing as it is, wait until you see how babies are X-rayed...



The device is a pediatric X-ray machine – which goes by the unfortunate name of Pigg-O-Stat. Medical professionals have been said to use the harmless machine to X-ray small children.





It is used to make baby X-rays quick and efficient to reduce their exposure to radiation.

The Pigg-O-Stat is described as "an all-in-one pediatric immobilization device designed for positioning infants and young children for an appropriate X-ray without significant complications."

The minds of TikTok users were blown by the discovery, and while the machine looks rather daunting, one X-ray specialist assured: "I promise they’re not hurt."

