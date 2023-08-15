A Target employee has been labelled “racist” after refusing to allow a flash mob dance to be filmed inside a store.

The incident occurred when musician Baby Storme attempted to film a dance video inside the store for her single 'This City Is A Graveyard.'

In the video of the attempted filming, Baby Storme could be seen standing in the middle of a Target store flanked on both sides by several backup dancers all dressed in similar gothic attire.

As the clip began, the dance troop began walking towards the camera in time to the music, before the employee of the store stood in front of the camera that was filming them as the group continued with the routine.

A person could be heard telling the large group, “We’re going to have to call the cops on your guys,” adding: “It’s becoming a safety hazard”.

Someone in the group said: “Hey! If we all just start and multiple people record they can’t block everyone.”

Baby Storme uploaded a video of the incident on the platform X. In the caption, she accused the Target employee of being “racist”.

She wrote: “This racist Target employee called the police on us for dancing in Target... So we danced anyway.”

But, Baby Storme’s strong accusation has received backlash after other X users added context to her tweet, writing that it is down to Target’s store policy that the dance video was stopped, not because of the race of the artist.

A comminunity noted stated, “Target has a clear policy prohibiting this kind of behavior. It's not right to assume that a Target employee is racist because they are following the store's policy,” and provided a link to the company’s policy.

One person argued: “Not gonna lie it’s August and y’all in the middle of Target acting like zombies. I don’t think race has anything to do with it.”

Another mocked: “Is the racist in the room with us? Y’all came 80 deep doing the Thriller in Target.”

“Flabbergasted by the mental gymnastics people will take to justify their self-entitled actions,” said another.

It’s not the first time singer Baby Storme has faced backlash. She responded after she was criticised for filming the music video for the same single in a real graveyard.

