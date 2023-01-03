20 of the best back to work memes for grumpy employees

It is January and you know what that means - going back to the daily grind.
As 2022's festive period has come to an end, including the additional bank holiday which sweetened the deal, the UK's workforce woke up this morning knowing they'd be returning to their offices or work from home setups and let's just say not everyone was thrilled about the prospect trading Netflix and chocolate for emails and smart clothes.
If we were bitter, we'd point out that us journalists have worked throughout the period, Christmas or no Christmas. But we're not. Not at all...
Anyway, if you are on your morning commute for the first time in a couple of weeks and feeling a little sorry for yourself, here are some of the best back to work memes knocking around Twitter to cheer you up.
\u201cback to work tomorrow \ud83d\ude29\u201d— \ud835\ude43\ud835\ude44\ud835\ude4d\ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude43 \ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude4f. \ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude47\ud835\ude44\ud835\ude48 (@\ud835\ude43\ud835\ude44\ud835\ude4d\ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude43 \ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude4f. \ud835\ude4e\ud835\ude47\ud835\ude44\ud835\ude48) 1672592357
\u201cTrying to transition back to work today after eating and drinking for 2 straight weeks \u2026.\u201d— Super Hans (@Super Hans) 1672729792
\u201cyou\u2019re telling me i have to go back to work tomorrow?\u201d— annie black (@annie black) 1672684394
\u201cI outright cried last night thinking of going back to work tomorrow. So, I\u2019m thinking maybe it is time to start seriously looking for jobs outside of teaching next year\u201d— Teaching in Green (@Teaching in Green) 1672665212
\u201cThoughts and prayers for all of us going back to work tomorrow \ud83d\ude05 currently trying to remember how to send an email\u201d— thicc-fil-Lay (@thicc-fil-Lay) 1672684293
\u201cWhen you realise you have to go back to work tomorrow\u201d— Sopranos Central (@Sopranos Central) 1672695129
\u201cEnjoying one last dinner with friends before going back to work tomorrow after being off since December 20th.\u201d— Khalid El Khatib (@Khalid El Khatib) 1672700183
\u201cGoing back to work after being off since before Christmas\u201d— Sopranos Memes (@Sopranos Memes) 1672666352
\u201cI don\u2019t wanna go back to work tomorrow\u201d— A Real Wild Girl \ud83e\udea9 (@A Real Wild Girl \ud83e\udea9) 1672699876
\u201cI\u2019m just expected to go back to work tomorrow?? I don\u2019t even know what I do anymore.\u201d— Michael\u2728 (@Michael\u2728) 1672687502
\u201cThat feeling when you have to go back to work tomorrow.\n\nPhoto: Mick Jones\u201d— National Trust (@National Trust) 1672689704
\u201cStepping back into the office again tomorrow after two weeks of Christmas grub and sauce. \n#BackToWork\u201d— All about Steve (@All about Steve) 1672699086
\u201cI went back to work today, and people, let me tell you, I don\u2019t recommend it.\u201d— Jenny Kleeman (@Jenny Kleeman) 1672688037
\u201cI've been a lady of leisure for 2 weeks. How am I supposed to go back to work????\u201d— Candied Yam Black (@Candied Yam Black) 1672589112
\u201cChristmas break is almost over #BackToWork\u201d— TwistedDoodles (@TwistedDoodles) 1672691761
Still feeling a little blue? Still not looking forward to water cooler chat with that colleague? Well don't worry, everyone. Christmas 2023 is just 356 days away...
