Woman named Barb Heimer goes viral on weekend of massive film releases

It’s been a big weekend for Barbenheimer fans, as cinema goers poured into screenings of the two most anticipated movies of the year, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. But for one aptly named woman, it couldn’t get any better.

Barb Heimer’s social media profile has gone viral in recent days after it was unearthed late last week at the peak of the Barbenheimer hysteria.

People shared screenshots of the profile, with one person saying: “Huge weekend for her”. Another person said: “Please tell me her middle name starts with an N”.

The two films have already sparked a cultural moment that nobody could have seen coming, as their same-day release date and polar opposite subject matter drove social media into a frenzy.

People clad in all-pink queued around the block for Barbie across the UK on Friday night, while others have shared pictures of themselves next to Oppenheimer posters. Some even went for back-to-back screenings of the two films.

One person shared a photoshopped image of a fictional Barbenheimer poster, showing the all star casts of both films with the now infamous Barb Heimer added in.

One person wrote: “I bet she’s having a fun week”. Others described the coincidence as “absolutely incredible”, and said it was the mysterious Barb’s “moment”.

