AI has created a 'Barbenheimer' trailer that fans are calling a 'masterpiece'

If you've spent any time on the internet in the past few weeks you'll be very aware that there is a craze called Barbenheimer which revolves around the release of two movies; Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The trend revolves around the fact that the films directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan respectively, were released on the exact same day despite appearing to be polar opposites both in terms of aesthetics and messages.

That being said the trend has actually helped both movies become box office successes in their own rights as both titles have reportedly over exceeded expectations.

Now you've all seen the memes, explored the dating trend and brought the t-shirts but what if the two movies were actually one movie? Well, wonder no longer because the YouTube channel Curious Refuge has used AI to imagine what a film starring Barbie as a nuclear scientist would actually look like.

The trailer has the tone of the two films almost nailed down and features AI rendings of actors from the actual films such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Will Ferrell as well as a few ringers like Brad Pitt and Timothee Chalamet.

The video has already been viewed more than 88,000 times and many fans are loving it. One person wrote: "What a masterpiece."

Another said: "We truly live in the best timeline."

A third wrote: "We needed this. And we received it!"

A fourth added: "This is not the cross-over that we need, this is the cross-over that we deserve."

If you enjoyed that AI trailer then it's also worth checking out whatStar Wars andLord of the Rings would look like if Wes Anderson directed them.

