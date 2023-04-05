27 of the funniest Barbie memes as character posters go viral

The new trailer for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie dropped on Tuesday and while it definitely sparked people's interest in the film it's safe to say that the posters or shall we say the memes is what's actually got people excited.

The film starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken looks to be a highly-satirized taking on the world-famous doll especially when people realised that most of the characters in the film are also called Barbie or Ken.

This was thanks to the posters that were unveiled that showed most of the actors in the film be it Dua Lipa or Simu Liu are different iterations of the dolls but sometimes with different jobs (although all the Kens are just...Ken).

The eye-catching albeit simple design of the posters soon turned into the perfect fodder for memes and within a couple of hours the internet was flooded with different takes on the poster starring celebrities and characters from pop culture.

Here are some of our favourites:















































































































If you fancied making your own then head over to the Barbie Selfie Generator app before the movie arrives in cinemas on July 21st.

