TikTokers fume over bartender's response to 'spiked drink'

A bartender's response has sparked a heated debate after refusing to replace a woman's suspected spiked drink.

A viral TikTok clip that's racked up 10.6 million views shows Randa (@damnranda_) with a friend at the bar. She shows a glimpse of the drink that a man had bought her, which had visible dust particles.

In the footage, she politely explained the situation to the bartender.

"Sir, this man bought me a drink and there's red stuff dusted in it. I don't know if it's date rape or something but I didn't see it," she said, referencing the term of spiking someone to take advantage of them.

Randa asked: "Do you mind making me a new one?"

He allegedly responded that he wasn't "wasting more liquor."

Instead of hitting back, a baffled Randa simply said "okay, no worries," before asking him to take away the drink as she was not going to drink it.

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to express their outrage, with one writing: "Wow. Smh. And the drug in that drink is CLEAR AS DAY! And he wouldn’t remake?!? smh."

Another wrote: "As a bartender, he was suppose 1. Remake it 2. Ask you who was the person 3. Let his manager know about it so they can be on the lookout for this person. The bar can be held responsible for that!"

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "The bartender not acting even slightly concerned is so scary…"

The first warning signs of a spiked drink is if a drink has become cloudy or changed colour. Or, if bubbles form or the taste has altered, especially if it's more bitter or salty, throw it out and inform someone immediately.

