Bebe Rexha claims she could 'bring down music industry' with what she knows

Bebe Rexha fans have flooded the star with well wishes following a string of tweets shared online while "crying" in her hotel room.

The 'I'm Good' singer took to X / Twitter claiming she could "bring down a BIG chunk of this industry."

Bebe said: "I AM frustrated. I have been UNDERMINED. I've been so quiet for the longest time. I haven't seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS."

The 34-year-old alleged that she'd been "silenced and PUNISHED" by the music industry when she spoke up.

"Things must change or I'm telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," she continued, later adding that her frustrations didn't come from a "place of anger" but "sadness" instead.

"I'm sitting in my hotel room in London crying my eyes out. I've felt hopeless for the longest time," she Tweeted - but her loyal fans seemingly cheered her up as she walked through the city to meet them.

"Thank you to everyone checking up on me. I'm working through these issues and fighting for what I deserve," she signed off. "Many news outlets have asked for an interview. If you want to write about me please support my new music. Thank you again. Love you."

Fans immediately checked in on Bebe, with one writing: "You are doing absolutely amazing navigating this. We only have one life & watching you be as patient & as resilient as you are is quite a testament. We love you so much bebe. Do what you need to do to protect yourself."

Another added: "We love you and we will always have your back love."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.