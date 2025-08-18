Fortnite could be getting the absolutely perfect crossover for its Halloween event known as Fortnitemares, according to a reputable leaker and insider of the game.

Shiina posted on X / Twitter that a Scooby Doo crossover is in the works.

Fortnitemares is Fortnite's annual Halloween event which usually has a spooky-themed game mode along with loads of new challenges, rewards and cosmetics.



And it seems Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne (and possibly the Mystery Machine) could be making their way to Fortnite.

Although this is currently unconfirmed, gamers online have been getting incredibly hyped about it.

In the comments on the post, one posted a meme of SpongeBob SquarePants celebrating.

Another said: "The best Fortnitemares is on its way."

"We need the live action skins," one commented.

Another posted: "The meta."

One could barely contain their excitement and said: "OOOOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHHH MMMMMMMMMMMMYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY GGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOODDDDDDDDDDDDDD."

Another reciprocated that and said: "HOLY F**** I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THISSS BEST FORTNITEMARES."

One posted a brilliant meme of Shaggy and Scooby.

Another said: "If they include the Mystery Machine it's an instant cop."



"I'm excited!" one commented.

And another posted: "Wowzers Fortnite just brought back my childhood."

This has not been officially confirmed by Epic Games.



When is Fortnitemares 2025?

The annual Fortnitemares is expected to start around mid-October and an official release date has not yet been given.

What has previously been released in Fortnitemares?

Previous Fortnitemares have included collaborations with renowned horror franchises and characters, such as Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre along with skins like Venom, She-Venom, Agony and Edward Scissorhands.

Boom Billy based on Billy the Puppet from Saw was introduced as a character last year too.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.