Bella Thorne bashes Hollywood director who said she 'flirted with him' at age 10

Former Disney star Bella Thorne recalled a disturbing interaction when she was just ten years old.

During a podcast appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low, the 25-year-old expressed her anger when the unnamed director accused her of flirting, aged 10.

"I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10," she started, adding that the director gave her agent a call with brow-raising feedback as to why she didn't get a role.



"So, she's not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him, and it made him really uncomfortable," she continued.

"I don't give a f*** what the f*** I said! I don't care if I said, 'Eat my p**** right now!' She is 10 years old. Why ever would you think that?!" Thorne said, referring to herself.

Podcast host EmRata said the director's interpretation was the "real issue" before Thorne highlighted that in a "director session", there isn't even enough time to cross paths or "say or do much."

"You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out!' she said before EmRata added: "That's a child!"

Thorne continued: "There's no time to, like — 'Let me go sit on your lap!'— or, like, make you feel uncomfortable. What the f***!"

She also opened up about a time she "almost got fired" at 14 years old from the Disney Channel for wearing a "two-piece on the beach".

"One time I almost got fired off the Disney Channel because I was 14 and I wore a two-piece on the beach," the ex Shake It Up star said. "This stylist that I was hanging out with put this chain on me that’s like a body chain, I don’t know. I don’t care. There was a fan, they got a photo of me on the beach, I almost got fired."

The actress said the photos were "all over", leading to backlash.

She continued: "Blaming me and putting Disney under pressure to fire me, and obviously Disney didn’t fire me, but also they were like, 'Hey, we’re getting a lot of heat for this, everyone’s getting heat for this because you’re in a bikini on the beach,'"

"'So, she needs to make sure that she goes out in board shorts and a loose T-shirt next time she’s at the beach.'"

Indy100 reached out to Disney Channel for comment.

