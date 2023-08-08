As Barbie passes $1 billion at the box office, people are taking the opportunity to remind Ben Shapiro of his prediction after he went to see the movie on the opening weekend.

The conservative commentator made a 40-minute video criticising the box-office hit calling it “woke” and a “flaming garbage heap of a film”. At the beginning of the video, Shapiro makes a prediction on the movie’s success, saying: “My prediction: [Barbie] is just absolutely going to fall off a cliff after [week one]. The repeat business on this movie is going to be nonexistent.”

Oh how wrong could he be?

So, of course, everyone is taking this opportunity to use Ben’s own words against him.

After MSNBC contributed and podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen responded to the news of Barbie making $1 billion at the box office with a clip of Shapiro’s prediction, people couldn’t resist laughing. Users to the opportunity to comment on how poorly Shapiro’s take aged:





Some even mentioned Shapiro’s stint at becoming a screenwriter when he was younger, saying that this is why he failed to be successful:

Shapiro himself responded to the comments about his prediction, writing: “I radically overestimated the taste of the American public. Guilty.”

But few accepted that explanation. Cent Uygur, host of The Young Turks, a progressive news commentary show, told Shapiro “you overestimated how big your tiny, right-wing faction is.”

Greta Gerwig is the first solo female director to make $1 billion at the global box office.

