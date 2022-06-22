Kim Kardashian may have told us to get up and work – but now, the queen of music has officially spoken and told everyone to quit their jobs. Well, kind of.
Beyonce has officially made a hotly anticipated return with a brand new single, 'Break My Soul' – and people are obsessed. Not only does it feature Robin S' iconic 1990 song, 'Show Me Love', but it also includes interjections from American rapper Big Freedia.
The Lemonade singer dropped subtle hints in the run-up to the announcement, and fans went wild. She removed her display picture from social media before quietly updating her Instagram and Twitter with "6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET".
Once the clock struck midnight, her new summer track dropped.
"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job/ I'm gonna find new drive, damn," Beyonce sings. "They work me so damn hard/ Work by nine, then off past five/ And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night."
Attention has now been turned to one lyric in particular – and Twitter has hilariously turned it into a meme.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL (Official Lyric Video)www.youtube.com
People spiralled across Twitter with jokes, memes and gaffs.
One joked: "Beyoncé said 'Quit your job' and train drivers walk out en masse? She’s powerful, and with an unexpected demographic."
While another humoured: "Beyonce we can either quit our jobs or buy tickets to your concerts, we can't do both".
\u201cBeyonce \u2018quit your job\u2019\n\nMe in HR this morning:\u201d— KWAJO- Social Housing (@KWAJO- Social Housing) 1655808554
\u201cNot Beyonc\u00e9 crashing the economic market place by telling us all to quit our jobs.\u201d— Black Lives Still Matter (@Black Lives Still Matter) 1655838236
\u201cIs she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyonc\u00e9, I will!\u201d— Bran. (@Bran.) 1655779065
\u201cKim K: Get your fucking ass up and work!\n\nBeyonc\u00e9: Quit your job.\u201d— Jada Twinkett Smith\u2728 (@Jada Twinkett Smith\u2728) 1655822420
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 telling me to quit my job while I head to work\u201d— aidan \ud83e\udd21 (@aidan \ud83e\udd21) 1655792137
\u201cNot Beyonc\u00e9 telling me to quit my job like I\u2019m not poor already #BreakMySoul\u201d— Rihanna is on B7 (@Rihanna is on B7) 1655780146
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9: \u201cquit your job, they work you too hard\u201d \n\nMe: #BreakMySoul\u201d— Meech (@Meech) 1655788603
Meanwhile, others were quite the realists...
\u201cDon\u2019t let Beyonc\u00e9 get you packed up. Shorty a whole billionaire. She can quit her job. You need to be up at 7\u201d— JameS, J.D. (@JameS, J.D.) 1655787406
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 telling us to quit our jobs knowing we need to make money for her tour she is so funny\u201d— Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f\ud83c\udf36 (@Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f\ud83c\udf36) 1655795565
\u201cPatiently waiting for Beyonce to pay my bills since she told me to quit my job #BREAKMYSOUL\u201d— favi \ud83e\udea9 (@favi \ud83e\udea9) 1655786751
\u201cBeyonce is a billionaire. Please don't quit your job without a plan. The global economy is crashing\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— Mr. Never On Air (@Mr. Never On Air) 1655778589
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9: \u201cQuit your job\u201d\n\nMe looking at my bills:\u201d— Freida Slaves (@Freida Slaves) 1655823094
Beyonce's first solo album in seven years, Renaissance, is set to release on 29th July with 16 new tracks just in time for summer.
We're yet to hear if anyone has, in fact, quit their job because 'Beyonce told them to'.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.